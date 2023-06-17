 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300
NASCAR Xfinity results: Austin Hill collects Talladega victory
The Chevron Championship 2025 - Round Three
Chevron Championship 2025: Final-round tee times, groupings and how to watch
The Chevron Championship 2025 - Round Three
Haeran Ryu, Mao Saigo share Chevron lead with Lexi Thompson three back

Top Clips

nbc_golf_chevronrd3_250426.jpg
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Round 3
nbc_rugby_sixnats_engvfrahl_250426.jpg
Six Nations highlights: England 43, France 42
nbc_pftpm_sandersdraftedreax_250426.jpg
Browns select QB Sanders with 144th overall pick

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300
NASCAR Xfinity results: Austin Hill collects Talladega victory
The Chevron Championship 2025 - Round Three
Chevron Championship 2025: Final-round tee times, groupings and how to watch
The Chevron Championship 2025 - Round Three
Haeran Ryu, Mao Saigo share Chevron lead with Lexi Thompson three back

Top Clips

nbc_golf_chevronrd3_250426.jpg
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Round 3
nbc_rugby_sixnats_engvfrahl_250426.jpg
Six Nations highlights: England 43, France 42
nbc_pftpm_sandersdraftedreax_250426.jpg
Browns select QB Sanders with 144th overall pick

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp
NFLSan Francisco 49ersJunior Bergen

Junior
Bergen

nbc_pft_williams_250424.jpg
49ers NFL draft picks 2025: Full list of San Francisco’s draft picks for every round
The 2024 season was a disappointing one in San Francisco, with the 49ers entering the year as the favorites in every game on their schedule, and ultimately going just 6-11.
49ers draft Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke in seventh round
49ers select WR Jordan Watkins to end fourth round
49ers draft another big defensive tackle in Indiana’s CJ West
Which teams could target Shedeur Sanders in round four?
2025 NFL Draft best available: Shedeur Sanders, Cam Skattebo headline top remaining players of Day 3
Report: George Kittle was back at team facility Friday for offseason conditioning