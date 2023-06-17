Skip navigation
NFL
San Francisco 49ers
Junior Bergen
JB
Junior
Bergen
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
49ers NFL draft picks 2025: Full list of San Francisco’s draft picks for every round
The 2024 season was a disappointing one in San Francisco, with the 49ers entering the year as the favorites in every game on their schedule, and ultimately going just 6-11.
PFT Editorial Staff
,
PFT Editorial Staff
,
Junior Bergen
SF
Wide Receiver
49ers take more WR help late, select Junior Bergen
49ers draft Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke in seventh round
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
49ers select WR Jordan Watkins to end fourth round
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
49ers draft another big defensive tackle in Indiana’s CJ West
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Which teams could target Shedeur Sanders in round four?
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
2025 NFL Draft best available: Shedeur Sanders, Cam Skattebo headline top remaining players of Day 3
Connor Rogers
,
Connor Rogers
,
Report: George Kittle was back at team facility Friday for offseason conditioning
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
