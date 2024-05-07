Skip navigation
NFL
New York Jets
Lincoln Sefcik
LS
Lincoln
Sefcik
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
09:48
Which teams helped themselves in the offseason?
Devin McCourty and Chris Simms analyze which NFL teams helped themselves the most in the offseason, including the Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans.
Jets sign QBs Andrew Peasley and Colby Suits; waive QB PeeWee Jarrett
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Jets expect no restrictions on Rodgers in OTAs
Jets ‘might have a steal’ once Travis is healthy
Jordan Travis: I think about being Aaron Rodgers’s successor a lot
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Robert Saleh: Jets think “tremendously talented” Jordan Travis will be ready for camp
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Third-round pick Malachi Corley plans to stay in Aaron Rodgers’ guest house
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
