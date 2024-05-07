 Skip navigation
Top News

NCAA Hockey: Frozen Four
The San Jose Sharks win the NHL draft lottery and right to No. 1 pick for 1st time in team history
GM7CK9BWIAAAq39.jpeg
No. 1 seed in a bit of trouble entering final day of NCAA women’s regionals
Kadary Richmond
Star guard Kadary Richmond transfers to St. John’s from Big East rival Seton Hall

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgaworkscollegiaterd2hl_240507.jpg
HLs: PGA Works Collegiate Championship, Round 2
LagunaSeca.jpg
IMSA at Laguna Seca for Motul Course de Monterey
nbc_roto_rfs_rookierbs_240507.jpg
Brooks, Lloyd headline rookie fantasy RB crop

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

NCAA Hockey: Frozen Four
The San Jose Sharks win the NHL draft lottery and right to No. 1 pick for 1st time in team history
GM7CK9BWIAAAq39.jpeg
No. 1 seed in a bit of trouble entering final day of NCAA women’s regionals
Kadary Richmond
Star guard Kadary Richmond transfers to St. John’s from Big East rival Seton Hall

Malik
Mustapha

nbc_pft_dominantteamsdisc_240507.jpg
04:26
What will it take for Shanahan to finish the job?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shine a light on the teams that are dominant year after year and question if at some point Kyle Shanahan might need a fresh start to get over the hump.
2024 season is ‘last dance’ for 49ers core roster
John Lynch on potentially trading Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel: “We’re past that now”
Eric Kendricks explains why he picked Cowboys over 49ers
As expected, Cowboys decline fifth-year option on Trey Lance’s contract
Bill Romanowski files for bankruptcy as government seeks $15.5 million in back taxes
Lynch: SF ‘didn’t entertain’ trading Samuel, Aiyuk