How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs LA Chargers: TV/live stream info, preview for Sunday’s game

Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers take on Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers this week on Sunday Night Football. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream the Steelers vs Chargers game.

Pittsburgh Steelers:

The Steelers defeated the Indianapolis Colts 27-20 last Sunday, snapping their two-game losing streak and handing the Colts their second loss of the season. Rodgers completed 25-of-35 for 203 passing yards and a touchdown, while RB Jaylen Warren finished with 16 carries for 31 rush yards and a career-high two rushing touchdowns.

Entering Week 9, the Colts were averaging a league-high 33.8 points per game, but the Steelers forced six takeaways — their most since the 2010 season — and held Indianapolis to just 20 points.

The Steelers, now 5-3, are the only team in the AFC North with a winning record. They currently hold a two-game lead over the Baltimore Ravens. The last time the Steelers won the division was in 2020.

Los Angeles Chargers:

The Chargers picked up their second straight win on Sunday, defeating the Tennessee Titans 27-20. Herbert threw for 250 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception, and ran for 57 yards and a touchdown, marking his third straight game with three total touchdowns.

Herbert currently has the second-most touchdown passes in the league (18), trailing Rams QB Matthew Stafford (21). He is on pace for 34 touchdown passes this season, which would be the second-most of his career.

However, he’s also thrown a total of eight interceptions in the last seven games, exceeding his career-low of three interceptions last season.

The Chargers (6-3) currently sit second in the AFC West, just one game behind the Denver Broncos entering Week 10.

The Chargers have not won the AFC West since 2009.

How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Los Angeles Chargers:

When: Sunday, November 9

Sunday, November 9 Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

LAC offensive line injuries raise concerns vs. PIT Jac Collinsworth, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison discuss the importance of the run game and LAC's offensive line injuries ahead of the Steelers vs. Chargers Sunday Night Football matchup at SoFi Stadium.

2025 Sunday Night Football Schedule:

*All times are listed as ET

Sun. Nov. 9 (Week 10): Pittsburgh Steelers at L.A. Chargers

Sun. Nov. 16 (Week 11): Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles

Sun. Nov. 23 (Week 12): Tampa Bay Buccaneers at L.A. Rams

Thurs. Nov. 27 (Week 13): Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

Sun. Nov. 30 (Week 13): Denver Broncos at Washington Commanders

Sun. Dec. 7 (Week 14): Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs

Sun. Dec. 14 (Week 15): Minnesota Vikings at Dallas Cowboys

Sun. Dec. 21 (Week 16): Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins

Sat. Dec. 27 (Week 17): Peacock Exclusive Game, Teams TBD

Sun. Dec. 28 (Week 17): Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers

Sun. Jan. 4 (Week 18): Teams TBD

