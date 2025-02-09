What time and channel is the 2025 Super Bowl on today?

Super Bowl LIX has finally arrived! Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs face Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles tonight at Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans at 6:30 PM ET. See below for everything you need to know about tonight’s Chiefs vs Eagles game.

What time and channel is 2025 Super Bowl on today?

Where: Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans

Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans Date: Sunday, February 9

Sunday, February 9 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox

Fox Live stream: Tubi

The 2025 Super Bowl takes place today at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, home of the Saints.

What time is the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show?

The 2025 Super Bowl halftime show is expected to start around 8/8:30 PM ET.

Who is performing at the Super Bowl 2025 halftime show?

Grammy Award-winning artist Kendrick Lamar will headline the Super Bowl 2025 halftime show, joined by special guest singer and songwriter SZA.

2024-2025 NFL Playoff Bracket and Scores:

Conference Championships Scores:

Sunday, January 26



NFC Conference Championship: Philadelphia Eagles 55, Washington Commanders 23

Philadelphia Eagles 55, Washington Commanders 23 AFC Conference Championship: Kansas City Chiefs 32, Buffalo Bills 29



Divisional Round Scores:

Saturday, January 18



Chiefs 23, Texans 14



Commanders 45, Lions 31

Sunday, January 19



Eagles 28, Rams 22

Bills 27, Ravens 22



Super Wild Card Weekend Scores:

Saturday, January 11



Texans 32, Chargers 12

Ravens 28, Steelers 14

Sunday, January 12



Bills 31, Broncos 7

Eagles 22, Packers 10

Commanders 23, Buccaneers 20

Monday, January 13



Rams 27, Vikings 9

What teams made it to the 2024-25 NFL Playoffs?

AFC:

Kansas City Chiefs Buffalo Bills Baltimore Ravens Houston Texans Los Angeles Chargers Pittsburgh Steelers Denver Broncos

NFC:

Detroit Lions Philadelphia Eagles Tampa Bay Buccaneers Los Angeles Rams Minnesota Vikings Washington Commanders Green Bay Packers

