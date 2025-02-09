 Skip navigation
Top News

ABN AMRO Open 2025 Semi-Finals
Alcaraz clinches his first indoor title by beating De Minaur in Rotterdam Open final
WM Phoenix Open 2025 - Final Round
Motivated by Pebble invite snub, Daniel Berger earns Genesis spot via Aon Swing 5
UCLA v Oregon
Londynn Jones scores a season-high 21 points to lead No. 1 UCLA over Oregon 62-52

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_hurtssound_250209.jpg
Hurts after SB LIX win: ‘It’s been a long journey’
nbc_nfl_mahomespresser_250209.jpg
Mahomes shoulders blame for Super Bowl LIX TOs
floriosbreax.jpg
Eagles defense unstoppable against the Chiefs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
All Scores
What time and channel is the 2025 Super Bowl on today?

  
Published February 9, 2025 05:00 AM

Super Bowl LIX has finally arrived! Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs face Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles tonight at Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans at 6:30 PM ET. See below for everything you need to know about tonight’s Chiefs vs Eagles game.

Kansas City Chiefs v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Patrick Mahomes can soon be second only to Tom Brady in playoff and Super Bowl history
Tom Brady is easily the greatest postseason quarterback in NFL history.

What time and channel is 2025 Super Bowl on today?

  • Where: Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans
  • Date: Sunday, February 9
  • Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV: Fox
  • Live stream: Tubi

Where is the 2025 Super Bowl?

The 2025 Super Bowl takes place today at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, home of the Saints.

RELATED: What is the Roman numeral for Super Bowl 2025? SB LIX explained, history, how it works

What time is the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show?

The 2025 Super Bowl halftime show is expected to start around 8/8:30 PM ET.

RELATED: Who is performing the Super Bowl 2025 national anthem?

Who is performing at the Super Bowl 2025 halftime show?

Grammy Award-winning artist Kendrick Lamar will headline the Super Bowl 2025 halftime show, joined by special guest singer and songwriter SZA.

2024-2025 NFL Playoff Bracket and Scores:

Conference Championships Scores:

Sunday, January 26

  • NFC Conference Championship: Philadelphia Eagles 55, Washington Commanders 23
  • AFC Conference Championship: Kansas City Chiefs 32, Buffalo Bills 29

Divisional Round Scores:

Saturday, January 18

  • Chiefs 23, Texans 14
  • Commanders 45, Lions 31

RELATED: Commanders storm past Lions 45-31 to advance to NFC Championship Game

Sunday, January 19

  • Eagles 28, Rams 22
  • Bills 27, Ravens 22

Super Wild Card Weekend Scores:

Saturday, January 11

  • Texans 32, Chargers 12
  • Ravens 28, Steelers 14

Sunday, January 12

  • Bills 31, Broncos 7
  • Eagles 22, Packers 10
  • Commanders 23, Buccaneers 20

Monday, January 13

  • Rams 27, Vikings 9

What teams made it to the 2024-25 NFL Playoffs?

AFC:

  1. Kansas City Chiefs
  2. Buffalo Bills
  3. Baltimore Ravens
  4. Houston Texans
  5. Los Angeles Chargers
  6. Pittsburgh Steelers
  7. Denver Broncos

NFC:

  1. Detroit Lions
  2. Philadelphia Eagles
  3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  4. Los Angeles Rams
  5. Minnesota Vikings
  6. Washington Commanders
  7. Green Bay Packers

RELATED: 2025 Super Bowl Squares -Template, Rules, Odds, Payouts, Strategy

How to get the latest 2025 Super Bowl updates from NBC Sports:

NBC Sports has you covered through the rest of the NFL postseason, with PFT Live, Simms Unbuttoned, Fantasy Football Happy Hour, Rotoworld Football Show and Bet the Edge breaking down the latest news and top storylines from all angles.

Follow along on ProFootballTalk, tune in to Peacock, the NFL on NBC Sports YouTube channel, the NBC Sports NOW channel or wherever you get your podcasts for all the coverage through Super Bowl LIX and beyond.

Mentions
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo Kansas City Chiefs Philadelphia Eagles Primary Logo Philadelphia Eagles