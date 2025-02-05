Who is performing the Super Bowl 2025 national anthem?

Super Bowl LIX kicks off this Sunday, February 9 at 6:30 PM ET on Fox as the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles in an exciting rematch of Super Bowl LVII. See below to find out answers to all of your entertainment questions including information about who is singing the national anthem, who is performing at the Super Bowl 2025 halftime show, and more.

Who is singing the national anthem at the 2025 Super Bowl?

Jon Batiste

Louisiana native and five-time Grammy award winner Jon Batiste will sing the national anthem this Sunday.

Who is singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” at Super Bowl 2025?

Grammy award-winning vocalist Ledisi will perform the historical hymn on Sunday ahead of the Chiefs vs Eagles game.

Kendrick Lamar will headline the Super Bowl LIX halftime show, along with special guest SZA. The two are coming off major wins at this year’s Grammys. Lamar claimed five Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year, for his track “Not Like Us,” which gained popularity amid his feud with Canadian rapper Drake. SZA’s hit “Saturn” took home the Grammy for Best R&B song.

What time is the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show?

The 2025 Super Bowl halftime show is expected to start around 8/8:30 PM ET.

The 2025 Super Bowl will take place in New Orleans, at Caesar’s Superdome — where the Saints play.

Where: Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans

Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans Date: Sunday, February 9

Sunday, February 9 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox

Fox Live stream: Tubi

