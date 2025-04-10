 Skip navigation
Jets NFL draft picks 2025: Full list of New York’s draft picks for every round

  
Published April 10, 2025 03:33 PM

A new era in New York is underway as the Jets have hired former Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn as the new head coach while moving on from QB Aaron Rodgers. The Rodgers experiment lasted just two seasons in New York, with the Jets going 5-12 last year and missing the playoffs for a 14th straight season, which is the longest active playoff drought in the NFL.

The Jets hold the No. 7 overall pick this year, which may be too late to draft their quarterback of the future. With a defensive head coach in Glenn taking over, the Jets could look to take a defensive player with their first pick of the draft. With Davante Adams being released, New York also could add a wide receiver to pair with Garrett Wilson.

New York Jets 2025 NFL Draft Picks
Round 1: No. 7
Round 2: No. 42
Round 3: No. 73
Round 4: No. 110
Round 5: No. 145
Round 5: No. 162 (from LAR via PIT)
Round 6: No. 186
Round 6: No. 207 (from KC)