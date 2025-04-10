Patriots NFL draft picks 2025: Full list of New England’s draft picks for every round

Jerod Mayo lasted just one season in New England, with the Patriots going 4-13 before firing Mayo and hiring former Patriot Mike Vrabel as the new head coach. Vrabel, who won three Super Bowls as a player in New England, takes over a team which has had three straight losing seasons, including back-to-back 4-13 seasons in 2023 and 2024. With the most cap space in the NFL, the Pats can be aggressive in free agency as they look to turn things around.

For the second straight year, the Patriots have a top-four pick in the NFL Draft. After taking QB Drake Maye with the 3rd overall pick last year, New England has the 4th overall pick this year. Heisman winner Travis Hunter, who plays both sides of the ball as a wide receiver and cornerback, has been linked with the Pats and could become one of Maye’s top targets in New England.

New England Patriots 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Round 1: No. 4

Round 2: No. 38

Round 3: No. 69

Round 3: No. 77 (from ATL)

Round 4: No. 106

Round 5: No. 144

Round 7: No. 217 (from TEN)

Round 7: No. 220

Round 7: No. 238 (from LAC)