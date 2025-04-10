 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_250410v2.jpg
PFT Draft: Best homecoming or revenge games
Trevor.jpg
How Coen can bring Lawrence’s game to next level
Titans_raw.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Tennessee Titans

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_250410v2.jpg
PFT Draft: Best homecoming or revenge games
Trevor.jpg
How Coen can bring Lawrence’s game to next level
Titans_raw.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Tennessee Titans

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patriots NFL draft picks 2025: Full list of New England’s draft picks for every round

  
Published April 10, 2025 03:35 PM

Jerod Mayo lasted just one season in New England, with the Patriots going 4-13 before firing Mayo and hiring former Patriot Mike Vrabel as the new head coach. Vrabel, who won three Super Bowls as a player in New England, takes over a team which has had three straight losing seasons, including back-to-back 4-13 seasons in 2023 and 2024. With the most cap space in the NFL, the Pats can be aggressive in free agency as they look to turn things around.

For the second straight year, the Patriots have a top-four pick in the NFL Draft. After taking QB Drake Maye with the 3rd overall pick last year, New England has the 4th overall pick this year. Heisman winner Travis Hunter, who plays both sides of the ball as a wide receiver and cornerback, has been linked with the Pats and could become one of Maye’s top targets in New England.

New England Patriots 2025 NFL Draft Picks
Round 1: No. 4
Round 2: No. 38
Round 3: No. 69
Round 3: No. 77 (from ATL)
Round 4: No. 106
Round 5: No. 144
Round 7: No. 217 (from TEN)
Round 7: No. 220
Round 7: No. 238 (from LAC)