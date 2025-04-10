Bills NFL draft picks 2025: Full list of Buffalo’s draft picks for every round

Last season, Josh Allen was named NFL MVP for the first time of his career as the Bills won a fifth straight AFC East division title. However, Buffalo was unable to get past Kansas City in the playoffs, losing against the Chiefs by three points in the AFC Championship Game. It was the fourth time in the past five seasons that the Bills were eliminated by Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the playoffs, a trend the Bills will be looking to end in 2025 as they look to reach the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1993 season.

Led by one of the highest-scoring offenses in the NFL last season, Buffalo will likely look to add to the defense in the draft. The Bills have two picks in the second round this season, including one acquired from Houston in the Stefon Diggs trade last offseason. However, they do not have a third round pick after sending their selection to Cleveland in part of the midseason trade for Amari Cooper last October.

Buffalo Bills 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Round 1: No. 30

Round 2: No. 56 (from MIN via HOU)

Round 2: No. 62

Round 4: No. 109 (from CHI)

Round 4: No. 132

Round 5: No. 169 (Compensatory)

Round 5. No. 173 (Compensatory)

Round 6: No. 177 (from NYG)

Round 6: No. 204 (from DET via CLE)

Round 6: No. 206