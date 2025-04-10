Dolphins NFL draft picks 2025: Full list of Miami’s draft picks for every round

After reaching the playoffs in each of Mike McDaniel’s first two seasons in charge, the Dolphins struggled in his third season, going 8-9 and missing out on the postseason in 2024. QB Tua Tagovailoa missed six games as he struggled to stay healthy once again, with the likes of Tyler Huntley, Skyler Thompson and Tim Boyle all getting action at quarterback for the Dolphins last year.

Tagovailoa’s health is the key to Miami’s success, and selecting an offensive lineman with one of their top picks in the draft is likely in the cards for the Dolphins. One positive for Tagovailoa is that he will likely be throwing to a healthy Tyreek Hill, who underwent wrist surgery after playing through an injury last season. After the season, Hill said he wanted to leave Miami, although he later backtracked and said he wants to stay with the Dolphins.

Miami Dolphins 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Round 1: No. 13

Round 2: No. 48

Round 3: No. 98 (Compensatory)

Round 4: No. 116

Round 4: No. 135 (Compensatory)

Round 5: No. 150

Round 5: No. 155 (from DEN)

Round 7: No. 224 (from CHI)

Round 7: No. 231

Round 7: No. 253 (Compensatory)

Round 7: No. 256 (Compensatory)