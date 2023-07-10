 Skip navigation
A list of top 10 NFL coaches is coming very soon

  • By
  • Mike Florio,
  • By
  • Mike Florio
  
Published July 10, 2023 10:00 AM

During the annual slow time, we’ve noticed a few lists that other outlets have made regarding all sorts of potential topics. We (I) started a list, for example, of the overall quarterback rooms. We (I) lost interest after the first six.

There’s definite interest in ranking coaches. Last Wednesday, during a weekly visit with KJR radio in Seattle, Dick Fain mentioned someone’s list of head coaches that omitted Seahawks coach Pete Carroll from the top 10 before asking whether I thought Carroll deserves a spot in the top 10.

The problem with providing any coach, quarterback, etc. a general spot in the top 10 is that, once you do that with all 32, you’ll end up with 20 in the top 10. So that’s what we (I) will do. A top 10 list of the best head coaches currently in the NFL.

Beyond the ten best coaches, it’s very hard to draw lines and/or not ruffle feathers. But even for whoever would have landed at No. 32 (some of you could figure out who it would have been), he’s still an NFL head coach, one of the 32 most coveted jobs in sports.

It’s a far cry from George Carlin’s explanation that, somewhere in the world, someone is the world’s worst doctor — and someone has an appointment to see him tomorrow. The worst coach in the football world won’t be anywhere close to any NFL team. (Unless his dad is the head coach.)

So that’s the plan. And to make sure I don’t lose interest after five or six, I’ll start with No. 10 and work my way up. Starting soon.

Feel free to lobby me via Twitter (@ProFootballTalk), Threads (@ProFootballTalk), or at florio@profootballtalk.com.