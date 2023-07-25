 Skip navigation
Katie Ledecky ties Michael Phelps record for individual swimming world titles
oly_swm400im_worlds_final_230723.jpg
2023 World Swimming Championships Results
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl - Notre Dame v South Carolina
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 2 Chris Tyree, senior running back-turned-receiver

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Katie Ledecky ties Michael Phelps record for individual swimming world titles
oly_swm400im_worlds_final_230723.jpg
2023 World Swimming Championships Results
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl - Notre Dame v South Carolina
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 2 Chris Tyree, senior running back-turned-receiver

Bill Belichick: Jack Jones will be out there at training camp

  
Published July 25, 2023 08:21 AM

Patriots cornerback Jack Jones was arrested in June for attempting to bring a pair of guns onto a plane, but his legal issues are not impacting his availability for training camp.

Jones’ attorney said that he was almost “fired” by the team after the arrest because the media painted the cornerback in an unfavorable light. The Patriots didn’t cut him, however, and head coach Bill Belichick said on Tuesday that the team expects to have Jones on the field for their first practice of camp on Wednesday.

“Jack will be out there. It’s a legal process that I can’t comment on,” Belichick said, via Zack Cox of NESN.

Jones, who was also suspended by the team for the final game of the 2022 season, has another court date set for August 18. He could also face discipline from the league regardless of how things play out on the legal front.