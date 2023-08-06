 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: San Jose Sharks at Calgary Flames
Penguins acquire 3-time Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Erik Karlsson in a trade with the Sharks
UCI World Cycling Championships 2023
Mathieu van der Poel overcomes late crash to win world road race title
Ha-Seong Kim
Sunday Funday Stat Leaderboard: Mountcastle rebounding, Kim running wild

Top Clips

nbc_indy_ricflair_230806.jpg
Hinchcliffe and Bell tour Nashville with Ric Flair
nbc_indycar_indynxtnashvilleehl_230806.jpg
Highlights: Rasmussen wins Music City GP
nbc_pk_frankreichintv_230806.jpg
Panthers’ Reich likes what he’s seeing in QB Young

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: San Jose Sharks at Calgary Flames
Penguins acquire 3-time Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Erik Karlsson in a trade with the Sharks
UCI World Cycling Championships 2023
Mathieu van der Poel overcomes late crash to win world road race title
Ha-Seong Kim
Sunday Funday Stat Leaderboard: Mountcastle rebounding, Kim running wild

Top Clips

nbc_indy_ricflair_230806.jpg
Hinchcliffe and Bell tour Nashville with Ric Flair
nbc_indycar_indynxtnashvilleehl_230806.jpg
Highlights: Rasmussen wins Music City GP
nbc_pk_frankreichintv_230806.jpg
Panthers’ Reich likes what he’s seeing in QB Young

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bills activate DT Jordan Phillips off of PUP list

  
Published August 6, 2023 11:37 AM

One of Buffalo’s defensive players is getting back on the practice field.

The Bills have activated defensive tackle Jordan Phillips off of the physically unable to perform list, the team announced on Sunday.

Phillips underwent surgery on a torn rotator cuff in his shoulder early in the offseason. In 2022, he appeared in 12 games with one start and recorded 1.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, and six quarterback hits for Buffalo.

A second-round pick in the 2015 draft, Phillips has appeared in 106 games with 53 starts. He has 21.5 career sacks, 34 tackles for loss, and 46 QB hits.

The Bills have two players remaining on the PUP list: edge rusher Von Miller and linebacker Tyler Matakevich.