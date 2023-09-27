Brandon Staley: Quentin Johnston has chance to shine in a bigger way now

The Chargers have been easing first-round pick Quentin Johnston into the lineup over the early weeks of the season, but that process is going to speed up for the rookie.

Mike Williams tore his ACL in last Sunday’s win over the Vikings and that opens up a lot of snaps at wide receiver. The Chargers need someone to play with Keenan Allen and Josh Palmer, and head coach Brandon Staley pointed to Johnston as “the first guy that is going to emerge in a bigger role” with Williams out of the picture.

Staley said that the team will work with Johnston on “establishing that comfort zone and getting him in rhythm” because they believe he can make the transition to a bigger role based on what they’ve already seen.

“We drafted Quentin with the belief in the player,” Staley said, via a transcript from the team. “A long-term vision. Now, he’s going to get a bigger opportunity. Now, you’re going to get to see more of him. All he needs to continue to do is do what he’s done ever since he’s been here, which is to continue to make progress on the field. Over time, he’s going to make more and more plays for us. We’re really happy with him and he’s going to get to shine in a bigger way now.”

This week’s game against the Raiders will be Johnston’s first chance to try on a new role and a quick transition would be a plus to the Chargers’ chances of continuing to rebound from their 0-2 start to the year.