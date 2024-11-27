 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_snf49ersatbils_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: 49ers vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241127.jpg
Lions, Chiefs, Broncos lead NFL Week 13 best bets
nbc_csu_mnfbrownsatbroncos_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Browns vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_snf49ersatbils_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: 49ers vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241127.jpg
Lions, Chiefs, Broncos lead NFL Week 13 best bets
nbc_csu_mnfbrownsatbroncos_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Browns vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brian Robinson, Marshon Lattimore listed as limited in practice

  
Published November 27, 2024 04:14 PM

The Commanders worked out a pair of running backs on Tuesday, but didn’t sign either of them and that seemed like a good sign for Brian Robinson’s availability for this week’s game against the Titans.

So does Wednesday’s injury report. Robinson was listed as a limited participant due to the ankle injury that he suffered in last Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys.

Austin Ekeler remains in the concussion protocol and did not practice. Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez are the other backs on the 53-man roster.

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) was limited in his first practice since joining the team. Tackle Andrew Wylie (concussion), defensive end Clelin Ferrell (knee, rest), and tight end Zach Ertz (rest) did not practice.