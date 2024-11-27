Brian Robinson, Marshon Lattimore listed as limited in practice

The Commanders worked out a pair of running backs on Tuesday, but didn’t sign either of them and that seemed like a good sign for Brian Robinson’s availability for this week’s game against the Titans.

So does Wednesday’s injury report. Robinson was listed as a limited participant due to the ankle injury that he suffered in last Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys.

Austin Ekeler remains in the concussion protocol and did not practice. Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez are the other backs on the 53-man roster.

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) was limited in his first practice since joining the team. Tackle Andrew Wylie (concussion), defensive end Clelin Ferrell (knee, rest), and tight end Zach Ertz (rest) did not practice.