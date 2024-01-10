Browns designate Grant Delpit to return from injured reserve

One of the Browns’ best defensive players is returning from injured reserve.

Safety Grant Delpit was officially designated to return by the Browns today. That doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll be active for Saturday’s game against the Texans, but it’s a positive sign.

Delpit started the first 13 games of the season and was the Browns’ leading tackler before he suffered a groin injury and was put on IR. He’s a Pro Bowl alternate and was a major strength of the Browns’ secondary. They would love to have him back against C.J. Stroud and Co. when the playoffs open in Houston on Saturday afternoon.

The Browns also signed cornerback Kalon Barnes to the practice squad.