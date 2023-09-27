Bryce Young returns to practice Wednesday

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young’s ankle has improved enough for him to return to on-field work this week.

Head coach Frank Reich told reporters on Wednesday that Young will return to practice. Reich said Young “tested it” on Tuesday and felt well enough to proceed, but Reich did not say what Young’s participation level will be.

Young did not practice at all last week and he was ruled out well ahead of Carolina’s trip to Seattle last Sunday. Andy Dalton started in a 37-27 loss that dropped the Panthers to 0-3 on the season.

The Panthers used Jake Luton as their backup quarterback last week, but the Saints signed him off their practice squad on Tuesday and the Panthers did not add another quarterback. That suggests some confidence Young will be available against the Vikings, although that could change after Wednesday’s session.