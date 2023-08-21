Buccaneers place Russell Gage on IR

The Buccaneers have placed receiver Russell Gage on injured reserve, formally ending his 2023 season.

Gage suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in his right knee last week during a joint practice with the Jets, an injury that will sideline him for the year.

After signing with the Bucs in the 2022 offseason, Gage caught 51 passes for 426 yards with five touchdowns last year in 13 games.

With the slot available on the 90-man roster, Tampa Bay formally announced the team had claimed cornerback Rodarius Williams off waivers after he was let go by the Giants over the weekend.

A sixth-round pick in 2021, Williams has appeared in eight games with one start in his first two years.