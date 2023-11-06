Cam Akers out for season with torn Achilles, MRI confirms

Vikings running back Cam Akers will miss the rest of the season with a torn Achilles tendon.

That was believed to be the case as soon as Akers went down on Sunday, and it was confirmed by an MRI today, coach Kevin O’Connell confirmed today.

This is the second time Akers has torn his Achilles. He previously tore it in July of 2021 when he was with the Rams and made a remarkably quick recovery, getting back on the field for the final game of the regular season. But even if he can repeat that remarkably quick recovery this time, he won’t be at full speed until April.

Akers is second on the Vikings with 138 rushing yards this season, and without him the Vikings don’t have much in the way of a backup running back behind Alexander Mattison.