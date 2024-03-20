Competition Committee proposes making hip-drop tackles a 15-yard penalty

Hip-drop tackles will be a 15-yard penalty if at least 24 NFL owners agree with the Competition Committee that it’s time to take the technique out of the game.

The Competition Committee has formally proposed banning hip-drop tackles with the following new rule:

“ARTICLE 18. HIP-DROP TACKLE. It is a foul if a player uses the following technique to bring a runner to the ground: (a) grabs the runner with both hands or wraps the runner with both arms; and (b) unweights himself by swiveling and dropping his hips and/or lower body, landing on and trapping the runner’s leg(s) at or below the knee. Penalty: For a Hip-Drop Tackle: Loss of 15 yards and an automatic first down.”

Several NFL players have been injured on hip-drop tackles, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has said the play should be eliminated from the game. The NFL Players Association, however, has expressed skepticism that the NFL will be able to define hip-drop tackles in a way that the officials will enforce consistently.

Now we see the definition. We’ll find out soon whether NFL owners are satisfied that it’s a rule to adopt this year.