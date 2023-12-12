Dan Campbell: We’ll keep working to find ways to get Jameson Williams more involved

Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has made some splash plays on offense this season, but the quality of those plays have been far greater than the number of opportunities that have come his way.

Williams has not had more than two touches in any of the nine games he’s played this season and he had just one carry and one ball thrown his way on 38 offensive snaps in Sunday’s 28-13 loss to the Bears. That came a week after Williams scored on a 19-yard run and a few weeks after he sparked a comeback against the Bears with a 32-yard touchdown catch, so questions for head coach Dan Campbell about why Williams isn’t a bigger part of the offense were all but inevitable on Monday.

“We’ll keep working with him,” Campbell said, via the team’s website. “He’s improving. We’ll keep working to find some different ways to get him more involved because he is putting the work in and improving . . . he’s earned that.”

Williams has 13 receptions for 195 yards and two touchdowns on the season and it’s fair to say that expectations for his impact were a lot higher when the Lions drafted him 12th overall in 2022.