Darius Slay: I don’t know what happened over there, but Vic Fangio is a great dude

Earlier this week, Dolphins safety Jevon Holland was particularly critical of former defensive coordinator Vic Fangio when praising the man who took over the position, Anthony Weaver.

Holland noted that Weaver has been a “complete 180” from Fangio, adding, “it’s the fact that he’s a good person [that] makes a difference.”

While it’s only May, that has not been the Fangio experience for one of Philadelphia’s key defensive backs.

“I don’t know what happened over there [in Miami], but my point of view over here, he’s a great dude and I’ve heard nothing but great things about [him],” Slay said, via Ed Kracz of SI.com. “I used to watch Aqib Talib and those guys, corners who played under his system and they’ve always talked highly on him.”

Fangio, 65, is known for being more of an “old school” kind of coach. Slay has no problem with that.

“He’s come in here with great energy,” Slay said. “He’s a guy who has been in a room with a lot of great vets. Not one time since I’ve been here as an Eagle somebody had something bad or negative to say about a DC because we know we have to go hard for him because we want to win.”

The Eagles need some clear improvement defensively in 2024 after going through two defensive play-callers in 2023. Philadelphia finished No. 26 in yards allowed and No. 30 in points allowed last season.