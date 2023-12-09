Derek Carr not worried about having two concussions in three games

Saints quarterback Derek Carr received the OK from an independent neurologist Friday, clearing him to play Sunday.

The team had a pool reporter talk to Carr after he was out of concussion protocol.

“I have felt better, but I’m doing great, that’s for sure,” Carr told pool reporter Luke Johnson of the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

Carr, 32, now has been diagnosed with concussions twice in three games. He has yet to miss a start this season but has left three games early with injuries.

Carr said he is not worried about the impact of two concussions so close together.

“I don’t really have any concerns,” Carr said. “I did some extra tests and things like that this week, just checking on things. Our doctors and the non-affiliated doctor said everything was perfect, they showed me the results in comparison to things.

“I do not have any worries on that stuff. It didn’t feel like the two were even related to one another. So, for me, that’s just sometimes the price of doing business and playing football. So no concern on that part, long term or short term. Fully confident that I can be alright playing with that part of it.”

Carr said the protocol remained mostly the same this time, with “maybe a slightly couple” different things the Saints’ medical staff required. He praised the Saints for “going above and beyond” in treating him.

“I appreciated that,” Carr said. “Maybe it took a couple more minutes, a couple more seconds here and there to do some things, but it’s definitely the smart thing to do and I appreciate them for looking out for me that way.”