Top News

Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
DeVante Parker agrees to three-year deal with Patriots

  
Published June 28, 2023 06:35 PM

The Patriots haven’t signed DeAndre Hopkins, but they have come to an agreement on a contract with another wide receiver.

DeVante Parker is the receiver in question and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he has agreed to terms on a new three-year deal with New England. Parker is set to make up to $33 million with with $14 million in guarantees and per-game roster bonuses.

Parker had been signed through this season with a base salary of $5.7 million.

Parker joined the Patriots last season after spending seven years with the Dolphins. He had 31 catches for 539 yards and three touchdowns while appearing in 13 games.

The Patriots visited with Hopkins earlier this month and oddsmakers have installed them as the favorites to sign him, but no deal has been struck. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kendrick Bourne, Tyquan Thornton, Kayshon Boutte, Demario Douglas, Tre Nixon, and Malik Cunningham are the other wideouts currently on the roster.