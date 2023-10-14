Free signed copy of On Our Way Home remains up for grabs

On Friday, Chris in New York won a free signed copy of Father of Mine. (You can buy yours here.)

The contest for a free signed copy of On Our Way Home continues.

Send an email to florio@profootballtalk.com with this subject line: “On Our Way Home 10/13 giveaway.”

I’ll be heading to Connecticut later today, hoping that there will not be a round two of last weekend’s kidney stone incident, and coming home on Monday. The advance copies of On Our Way Home should be here by then. On Tuesday (or maybe Wednesday . . . or maybe Thursday . . . or maybe Friday), I’ll mail one out to the winner.

On Our Way Home is a Christmas story that lands somewhere at the intersection of A Christmas Carol and It’s a Wonderful Life. Many of you read it and enjoyed it last year, when it was posted one chapter at a time at PFT.

This year, it’s available as an ebook for $3.99 and in paperback for $9.99. (You can pre-order the ebook now; the book arrives on November 1.) Every penny I get from Amazon will go to the Humane Society of Harrison County, a local no-kill shelter that takes care of abandoned dogs and cats as they wait for new homes. Up to $10,000, I’ll donate the money and pay the taxes on it. After $10,000, I’ll donate the after-tax net.

So here’s your chance to get a good book, support a good cause, and cost me some good money at the end of the year when I cover the taxes on the money that will go straight out the door to a place that protects and preserves the various good boys and good girls who need good homes. (Also, cats.)