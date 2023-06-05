 Skip navigation
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
FTX lawsuits against Tom Brady and others are consolidated in Florida

  
Published June 5, 2023 08:34 AM
Tom Brady says that it is "certain" he will not play football again, so Mike Florio and Myles Simmons wonder how Brady will feel when the NFL season actually begins and he is not part of it.

In the aftermath of the collapse of FTX, eight lawsuits were filed against various defendants, including Tom Brady. On Monday, those eight cases were consolidated and coordinated in federal court in the Southern District of Florida.

Defendants in the FTX cases include Tom Brady and Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The Golden State Warriors have been sued, along with NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal.

“We are grateful to the [United States Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation] for granting our Motion and consolidating all FTX cases before Judge K. Michael Moore, who will certainly continue to efficiently and effectively coordinate all of these important actions here in Miami,” attorney Adam Moskowitz said in a statement. Moskowitz has been litigating various actions against FTX in Miami, along with with co-counsel David Boies.

The company imploded last year, with civil and criminal liability for founder Samuel Bankman-Fried. For the defendants like Brady, the discovery process surely will focus on what they knew and when they knew it about the viability of the company.

Brady recently agreed to purchase a minority interest in the Raiders, subject to league approval. It arguably would be foolish for the NFL to vote on Brady’s suitability to join Club Oligarch without fully understanding the potential consequences of the FTX litigation.