Giants sign Gunner Olszewski to active roster, elevate Tommy DeVito

The Giants signed receiver/returner Gunner Olszewski from the practice squad to the 53-player roster Saturday, the team announced.

He takes the roster spot of running back Gary Brightwell, who the Giants placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

The Giants are expected to use Olszewski as their punt returner Sunday.

He has appeared in 55 games with 75 punt returns for 897 yards and one touchdown, a 12.0 yards per return average. Olszewski also 41 kickoff returns for 904 yards, a 22.0 yards per return average.

The Steelers released him last week.

The Giants also announced they elevated quarterback Tommy DeVito and outside linebacker Oshane Ximines from the practice squad. Both players now have reached the maximum three elevations this season.

DeVito again will serve as a backup to Tyrod Taylor, who starts with Daniel Jones still out with his neck injury.