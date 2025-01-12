Here’s the full list of the PFT 2024 NFL award winners
The awards are out. Ten in all.
Here’s a list of them along with links to the corresponding stories, which also give credit to the others who were in contention for each one.
Offensive rookie of the year: Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Defensive rookie of the year: Rams linebacker Jared Verse.
Assistant coach of the year: Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.
Coach of the year: Lions coach Dan Campbell.
Comeback player of the year: Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.
Most improved player: Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold.
Executive of the year: Commanders G.M. Adam Peters.
Defensive player of the year: Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II.
Offensive player of the year: Eagles running back Saquon Barkley.
Most valuable player: Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.