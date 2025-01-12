 Skip navigation
Here’s the full list of the PFT 2024 NFL award winners

  
Published January 11, 2025 08:08 PM

The awards are out. Ten in all.

Here’s a list of them along with links to the corresponding stories, which also give credit to the others who were in contention for each one.

Offensive rookie of the year: Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Defensive rookie of the year: Rams linebacker Jared Verse.

Assistant coach of the year: Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

Coach of the year: Lions coach Dan Campbell.

Comeback player of the year: Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Most improved player: Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold.

Executive of the year: Commanders G.M. Adam Peters.

Defensive player of the year: Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II.

Offensive player of the year: Eagles running back Saquon Barkley.

Most valuable player: Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.