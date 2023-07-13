 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Konnor McClain
Konnor McClain to miss U.S. gymnastics meets after hand surgery
Rickie Fowler
Scottish Open: Derivative Bets to Consider
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
Wimbledon 2023 - Day Eleven - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Ons Jabeur, Marketa Vondrousova to meet in Wimbledon final

Top Clips

nbc_cycling_stage12finish_230713.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 12 finish
nbc_indy_sales_honda_toronto_230713.jpg
Can anyone derail Palou at Honda Indy Toronto?
nbc_dps_ohtanitrade_230713.jpg
Is it worth trading for Ohtani?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Konnor McClain
Konnor McClain to miss U.S. gymnastics meets after hand surgery
Rickie Fowler
Scottish Open: Derivative Bets to Consider
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
Wimbledon 2023 - Day Eleven - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Ons Jabeur, Marketa Vondrousova to meet in Wimbledon final

Top Clips

nbc_cycling_stage12finish_230713.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 12 finish
nbc_indy_sales_honda_toronto_230713.jpg
Can anyone derail Palou at Honda Indy Toronto?
nbc_dps_ohtanitrade_230713.jpg
Is it worth trading for Ohtani?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jalen Carter sued by former Georgia football staffer for leaving scene of fatal car crash

  
Published July 13, 2023 12:35 PM

Eagles first-round pick Jalen Carter settled criminal charges related to a car crash that killed two people in January, but he has been sued by a former University of Georgia football staffer who survived the wreck.

Carter avoided crashing his vehicle, but pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing in March. He has been sued by Victoria Bowles for leaving the scene of the accident and failing to try to offer aid to those involved in the crash.

“As Defendant Carter was aware at the time, he was jointly responsible for the crash, and had a legal duty to remain on the scene,” the lawsuit says, via Mark Schlabach of ESPN.com. “Instead, in part obviously fearful of bad publicity and the effect on his NFL draft status, he hoped not to be questioned or take any responsibility for his actions.”

Bowles is also suing the University of Georgia athletics association for negligence in allowing staffer Chandler LeCroy to drive the rental car involved in the crash. LeCroy, who was intoxicated, was killed in the crash and Bowles is seeking damages from their estate as well after suffering numerous injuries in the crash.

Former Georgia player Devin Willock was killed along with Lecroy. His family has also sued the school, Carter and others.