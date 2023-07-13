Jalen Carter sued by former Georgia football staffer for leaving scene of fatal car crash

Eagles first-round pick Jalen Carter settled criminal charges related to a car crash that killed two people in January, but he has been sued by a former University of Georgia football staffer who survived the wreck.

Carter avoided crashing his vehicle, but pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing in March. He has been sued by Victoria Bowles for leaving the scene of the accident and failing to try to offer aid to those involved in the crash.

“As Defendant Carter was aware at the time, he was jointly responsible for the crash, and had a legal duty to remain on the scene,” the lawsuit says, via Mark Schlabach of ESPN.com. “Instead, in part obviously fearful of bad publicity and the effect on his NFL draft status, he hoped not to be questioned or take any responsibility for his actions.”

Bowles is also suing the University of Georgia athletics association for negligence in allowing staffer Chandler LeCroy to drive the rental car involved in the crash. LeCroy, who was intoxicated, was killed in the crash and Bowles is seeking damages from their estate as well after suffering numerous injuries in the crash.

Former Georgia player Devin Willock was killed along with Lecroy. His family has also sued the school, Carter and others.