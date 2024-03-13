Jets agree to trade for Morgan Moses

The Jets are bringing back a familiar face for their offensive line.

New York is trading for Baltimore right tackle Morgan Moses, per multiple reports. The deal cannot be finalized until the start of the new league year at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

The Ravens will receive a fourth-round pick (No. 112) and a sixth-round pick (No. 218) while the Jets receive Moses and a fourth-round pick (No. 134), according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Moses, 33, was with the Jets in 2021 — the first year of head coach Robert Saleh’s tenure. He started 16 games for the club that year and played 94 percent of the team’s offensive snaps.

He then signed a three-year deal with Baltimore as a free agent. He started all 17 games for the Ravens in 2022 and 14 in 2023. Moses is scheduled to make $5.5 million in bae salary in 2024, the last year of his contract.

A Washington third-round pick in 2014, Moses has appeared in 152 games with 144 starts in his 10-year career.