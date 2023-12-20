Jets place DL Quinton Jefferson on IR, sign DL Jalyn Holmes to active roster

The Jets placed defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson on injured reserve Tuesday, the team announced. They signed defensive lineman Jalyn Holmes to the active roster in a corresponding move.

The team also announced it signed defensive lineman Stephen Jones and running back Jacques Patrick to the practice squad.

Jefferson injured a hip against the Dolphins, playing 11 snaps.

He signed with the Jets in the offseason and totaled 34 tackles, four tackles for loss and a career-high six sacks in 14 games.

Holmes was elevated from the practice squad for each of the past two games -- against the Texans and Dolphins – and took 37 snaps on defense and five on special teams) He spent time on the Vikings, Saints, Giants and Bears before signing with the Jets as a free agent on Aug. 14.