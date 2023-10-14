Jets will be without Justin Hardee for 4-6 weeks after hamstring surgery

Jets special teams ace Justin Hardee is going to be out for an extended stretch.

Hardee was ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Eagles because of a hamstring injury and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that he had surgery on Friday. Hardee initially hurt the hamstring in last Sunday’s win over the Broncos and aggravated it in practice this week.

The Jets are expected to put Hardee on injured reserve Saturday and then miss four-to-six weeks in before being able to return to action.

Hardee made the Pro Bowl for his special teams work last season, so he’ll be a big loss for a team that also put right tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker on injured reserve this week.