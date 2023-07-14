John Elway: Sean Payton is a “perfect fit” for Broncos right now

John Elway is no longer a day-to-day member of the Broncos front office. But the Hall of Fame quarterback will always be connected to the franchise after winning three Super Bowls as a player and executive.

At the American Century Championship golf tournament this week, Elway said he’s excited about the franchise having Sean Payton as its head coach.

“He’s a perfect fit for where we are right now, where the Broncos are right now,” Elway said, via Troy Renck of Denver7. “Obviously, he has a lot of skins on the wall. He won a Super Bowl before and won a ton of football games. I don’t think there could have been a better fit. I think he will be great.

“It’s going to take some time with a new system, new coaches, even though the spring was very good. The expectations are up there. But they have calmed the expectations compared to last year, which is good. We have to do better with injuries. Hopefully, we can stay healthy.”

One of the reasons Elway feels that way is Payton’s offensive expertise. It’s well known that the Broncos have to get more out of Russell Wilson in his second year with the team and Elway thinks Payton is the right coach to make it happen.

“Sean has a great feel for the QB position,” Elway said. “He’s so knowledgeable on the offensive side. I think he knows what Russell will do to the best. Like every good football team, we have to try to run the football and run it successfully. And if we do that, it gives Russell a much better chance to be successful in the passing game.

“[Wilson] is such a positive guy. I think he’s excited about it. With what was going on last year, a lot of different things, Sean brings in so much experience. I think Russell is looking forward to that coach to put him in the best position to be successful. ... It was a tough year for him last year. But he’s positive and tough. He will bounce back, and I think he’s going to have a much better year this year.”

The Broncos rookies report to training camp on July 19 with veterans slated to report on July 25.