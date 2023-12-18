John Harbaugh: Keaton Mitchell out for season with serious knee injury

Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell’s injury was as serious as it appeared it could be on the field.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters in his press conference following the 23-7 victory over the Jaguars that Mitchell suffered a significant knee injury that will end his 2023 season.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Harbaugh said. “He’s just got a great attitude and demeanor about him. He’s a guy you want to see do well. He deserves to do well. And just feel for his parents right now — they’re watching and I’m sure they’re feeling it, too.”

Mitchell, an undrafted rookie out of East Carolina, had entered Sunday’s contest having rushed for 323 yards with two touchdowns — averaging an outstanding 8.5 yards per carry. He added 73 more yards to that total on nine carries in Week 15 before exiting the contest.

Mitchell went with the non-contact injury midway through the fourth quarter on a 13-yard run.

Harbaugh said the Ravens plan to have Melvin Gordon available from their practice squad to help replace Mitchell.

“He’s been working super hard,” Harbaugh said. “He’s in great shape and he’ll be ready to go.”

Baltimore also has Gus Edwards and Justice Hill currently on its 53-man roster.

The Ravens will play the 49ers next Monday night.