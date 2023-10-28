Josh McDaniels: Jimmy Garoppolo is “good to go” for Monday night

The Raiders will have their starting quarterback when they play the Lions on Monday night.

Head coach Josh McDaniels told reporters in his Saturday press conference that Jimmy Garoppolo is “good to go” for the Garoppolo missed last week’s loss to the Bears with a back injury. He was limited in Thursday’s practice but was upgraded to a full participant on Thursday.

In five starts this year, Garoppolo has completed 68 percent of his passes for 1,079 yards with seven touchdowns and eight interceptions.

The Raiders may be without kicker Daniel Carlson, though, as he’s dealing with an injury to his right groin — his kicking leg. He didn’t participate on Thursday or Friday. McDaniels noted that he’s going to trust Carlson and his assessment of how he feels.

The team has James McCourt on its practice squad. McDaniels said McCourt will be ready if needed.

Las Vegas’ injury report with game statuses will be released later on Saturday.