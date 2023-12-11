Justin Jefferson day-to-day with chest injury

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson left Sunday’s 3-0 win over the Raiders with a chest injury, but it doesn’t look like he’s facing another long-term absence from the lineup.

The injury occurred in Jefferson’s return after missing seven games with a hamstring injury and he went to the hospital to be evaluated after leaving the game. Jefferson was released in time to return to Minnesota with the team and head coach Kevin O’Connell said the team was encouraged by the wideout’s condition.

O’Connell offered another positive update on Jefferson’s health Monday. He told reporters that Jefferson is considered day-to-day and that he thinks there’s a good chance that he will be able to play against the Bengals on Saturday.

Jefferson had two catches for 27 yards against the Raiders and has 38 catches for 598 yards and three touchdowns this season.