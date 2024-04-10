Lucas Patrick visited with Seahawks

Seattle has continued to look at adding a veteran offensive lineman.

Earlier this week, Lucas Patrick took a free-agent visit with the Seahawks, per the league’s transaction wire, working out with the club.

Patrick, 30, started 15 games for the Bears at center last season. It was his second year with the franchise, after appearing in seven games with five starts in 2022.

Patrick has played both guard and center in his career. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Packers in 2016, becoming a starting guard for the team in 2020. He then started 13 games for Green Bay in 2021 before departing the franchise.

Fellow veteran lineman Greg Van Roten and Ike Boettger have also visited with the Seahawks recently after G.M. John Schneider called the OL a “fairly obvious” need for the club.