Malik Willis is No. 2 quarterback for Titans

The Titans have revealed their choice at backup quarterback.

Head coach Mike Vrabel declined to announce whether Malik Willis or Will Levis would back up Ryan Tannehill over the last few weeks, but the release of the team’s inactive list for Sunday’s game against the Saints did it for him. Willis is active for the game while Levis is inactive as the third quarterback.

Under a rule change for this season, Levis is eligible to play as an emergency quarterback should Tannehill and Willis both get knocked out of action.

Edge rusher Harold Landry is also active for the Titans. He was listed as questionable to play because of an abdomen injury.