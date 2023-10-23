Mohamed Ibrahim back in Detroit, walking after dislocating hip Sunday

Lions head coach Dan Campbell gave an update on injured running back Mohamed Ibrahim’s condition during his Monday press conference.

Ibraheim stayed in a Baltimore hospital to have surgery after injuring his hip in the Lions’ loss, but Campbell said that Ibrahim was back in Detroit on Monday. Campbell said that Ibrahim is walking after a procedure to reset a dislocation.

“They just needed to put him under to get the hip back in, which it did. It’s good,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “And so he’s obviously, he’s walking around. So that’s good news. That’s good news.”

Campbell said that there’s “still a lot of pain” and that Ibrahim will be out for a while before there will be any chance of a return to action.