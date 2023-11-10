NFL 2023 Week 10 injury report roundup: Jaire Alexander, Quay Walker doubtful for Packers

The 10th week of the 2023 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Bears and it continues with 12 more games on Sunday, which means that the 24 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

The Bills and Broncos play on Monday and their final injury reports will be released on Saturday.

Colts at Patriots (in Frankfurt)

Colts CB JuJu Brents (quad) and TE Drew Ogletree (foot) won’t play this weekend. LB Zaire Franklin (knee), WR Josh Downs (knee), and WR Alec Pierce (ankle) are listed as questionable.

The Patriots traveled to Germany without CB J.C. Jackson (personal), T Trent Brown (personal, ankle), and WR DeVante Parker (concussion). DL Christian Barmore (knee), LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (hamstring), CB Myles Bryant (chest), WR Demario Douglas (ankle), CB Jonathan Jones (knee), OL Vederian Lowe (ankle), CB Jack Jones (knee), and DL Deatrich Wise (shoulder) make up their questionable group.

Texans at Bengals

Eight of the 23 players on the Texans injury report have been ruled out. RB Dameon Pierce (ankle), K Ka’imi Fairbairn (quad), WR Nico Collins (calf), S Jimmie Ward (hamstring), FB Andrew Beck (ankle, elbow, shoulder), LB Jake Hansen (hamstring, hand), TE Brevin Jordan (foot), and LB Henry To’oTo’o (concussion) make up that group. CB Steven Nelson (back, neck), DE Jerry Hughes (back), and WR Robert Woods (foot) are listed as questionable.

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase (back) said this week that he plans to play, but he has been listed as questionable. WR Tee Higgins (hamstring) and DE Sam Hubbard (ankle) have been ruled out and DT Josh Tupou (shoulder) is also on track to miss the game after being listed as doubtful.

Packers at Steelers

CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder) and LB Quay Walker (groin) are set to miss the game for the Packers after being listed as doubtful. DL Kenny Clark (shoulder), S Rudy Ford (calf), OL Josh Myers (knee), T Yosh Nijman (back), and G Jon Runyan (neck) are questionable.

Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring) and DT Montravius Adams (ankle) will not play on Sunday.

Titans at Buccaneers

The Titans listed QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) as questionable, but Will Levis will be starting on Sunday either way. WR Treylon Burks (concussion), CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (thumb), T Nicholas Petit-Frere (shoulder), G Daniel Brunskill (ankle), and DB Mike Brown (ankle) are out. CB Anthony Kendall (hamstring) joins Tannehill in the questionable group.

DB Josh Hayes (concussion) is out for the Buccaneers and G Matt Feiler (knee) was listed as doubtful, so he’s set to miss the game as well. CB Carlton Davis (toe), CB Jamel Dean (concussion), DL Calijah Kancey (quadriceps), DL Logan Hall (groin), and WR Trey Palmer (neck, illness) are the team’s questionable players.

Browns at Ravens

T Dawand Jones (shoulder, knee), WR David Bell (knee), and WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion) are out for the Browns. CB Greg Newsome (groin) and RB Pierre Strong (hamstring) are their only questionable players.

CB Marlon Humphrey (hamstring), RB Keaton Mitchell (hamstring), CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (illness), and T Morgan Moses (shoulder) are all listed as questionable for the Ravens.

49ers at Jaguars

49ers T Trent Williams (ankle) may make his return, but WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder) is set to play. Williams is listed as questionable along with DT Javon Hargrave (knee), DE Robert Beal (hamstring), LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (ankle), CB Darrell Luter (knee), and CB Samuel Womack (knee). G Aaron Banks (toe) and DE Drake Jackson (knee) have been ruled out.

WR Zay Jones (knee) is the only player ruled out for the Jaguars. CB Tyson Campbell (hamstring), S Andre Cisco (hamstring), G Ezra Cleveland (toe), and S Daniel Thomas (hamstring) are listed as questionable.

Saints at Vikings

DE Isaiah Foskey (quadricep) and RB Kendre Miller (ankle) are out for the Saints. FB Adam Prentice (knee) is listed as questionable.

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring) returned to practice this week and is listed as questionable, but the message from the team has been that he’s not going to play. TE T.J. Hockenson (ribs), LB Brian Asamoah (ankle), WR K.J. Osborn (concussion), and G Chris Reed (foot) are also questionable. QB Jaren Hall (concussion) is out and DL Dean Lowry (groin) is listed as doubtful.

Falcons at Cardinals

WR Drake London (groin) is on track to play for the Falcons. WR Mack Hollins (ankle) and DB Dee Alford (ankle) are out while DT David Onyemata (ankle) drew the team’s only questionable tag.

The biggest news about the Cardinals injury report is that QB Kyler Murray (knee) isn’t on it and is going to start for the first time this season on Sunday. RB James Conner (knee) is questionable to come off injured reserve. G Will Hernandez (knee), T D.J. Humphries (ankle), LB Zeke Turner (hamstring), WR Michael Wilson (shoulder), TE Geoff Swaim (back), and G Carter O’Donnell (ankle) drew the same tag. C Trystan Colon (calf) and RB Emari Demercado (toe) have been ruled out.

Lions at Chargers

The Lions are set to play with RB David Montgomery (ribs) and C Frank Ragnow (toe). G Halapoulivaati Vaitai (back) is out and DL Levi Onwuzurike (hip) is listed as doubtful. WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (ribs) and T Dan Skipper (ribs) have questionable designations.

The Chargers have no players with injury designations.

Giants at Cowboys

CB Adoree’ Jackson (concussion, neck), RB Deon Jackson (concussion), and T Evan Neal (ankle) are out for the Giants. WR Parris Campbell (hamstring), RB Jashaun Corbin (hamstring), G Mark Glowinski (personal), and DE Azeez Ojulari (ankle) are listed as questionable.

WR Kavontae Turpin (shoulder) is questionable and is the only Cowboys player with a designation. T Tyron Smith (illness) is off the report after a full practice on Friday.

Commanders at Seahawks

The Commanders only issued one injury designation on Friday. WR Curtis Samuel (toe) is considered questionable.

Seahawks G Anthony Bradford (knee, personal) is out this weekend. LB Jordyn Brooks (hamstring), RB DeeJay Dallas (shoulder), RB Kenny McIntosh (knee), and TE Colby Parkinson (biceps) are listed as questionable.

Jets at Raiders

Jets T Duane Brown (hip) won’t come off injured reserve this week and the team has also ruled out OL Billy Turner (finger) and LB Chazz Surratt (ankle). DE Will McDonald (ankle) is listed as questionable after landing on the injury report Friday.

The Raiders listed T Kolton Miller (shoulder) as doubtful. FB Jakob Johnson (concussion) and CB Marcus Peters (knee) are both listed as questionable.