NFL, NFLPA approve QB-specific helmet designed to reduce concussions

  
Published April 13, 2023 06:58 AM
April 12, 2023 09:09 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal who they believe are the best current NFL players to come out of Alabama, from Quinnen Williams to Jalen Hurts and more.

A helmet designed to reduce the number of concussions suffered by quarterbacks has been approved for use by the NFL and the NFL Players Association.

Vicis designed the helmet to cut down on head injuries suffered when quarterbacks hit their heads on the ground while being tackled during games. The NFL says such hits account for about half of the concussions suffered by quarterbacks.

“We’ve now analyzed with our engineers and with the Players Association more than a 1,000 concussions on field, we have a pretty good database of how these injuries occur ,” NFL executive vice president of communications, public affairs and policy Jeff Miller said, via Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press. “This helmet performs better in laboratory testing than any helmets we have ever seen for those sorts of impacts.”

The only other position-specific helmet approved for use in the NFL is another Vicis model designed for offensive and defensive linemen.