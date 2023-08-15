NFLPA enters into partnership with Senior Bowl

The NFL Players Association recently announced that it will no longer be holding their postseason Collegiate Bowl for NFL prospects and said they would be moving “in another direction that better aligns with our goals.”

Tuesday morning brought word on the direction they are heading. The NFLPA announced that they will be a presenting sponsor of next year’s Senior Bowl and the accompanying 75th Anniversary celebration, which will take place on February 3 in Mobile, Alabama.

“To be the presenting sponsor of the 75th Senior Bowl is a tremendous opportunity,” NFLPA COO Teri Smith said in a statement. “Our union is looking forward to honoring the many great player members who have been a part of this game’s rich history while also continuing our commitment to engage with some of our brightest future members.”

In addition to sponsoring the game and connecting with future pros, the NFLPA said the partnership will also allow former players to be part of the game’s football operations staff in 2024.