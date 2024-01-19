Nick Sirianni end-of-season press conference will happen next week, at the earliest

The Eagles might not issue a press release announcing that coach Nick Sirianni is staying, if he indeed stays. At some point, if he stays, Sirianni will do an end of season press conference.

It hasn’t happened this week. Weather issues and exit interviews apparently have delayed it. So it will happen, if at all, next week at the earliest.

If/when an end-of-season press conference happens, it’s safe to say he’ll be back. That will mean Sirianni and owner Jeffrey Lurie have finalized a plan for proceeding, likely with one or two new coordinators.

If Sirianni ends up out (and at this point who knows?), there obviously won’t be an end-of-season press conference.

The end-of-season session is required by league rule. The other five coaches whose teams lost in the wild-card round have done it. Sirianni is the last man standing.

If he’s eventually standing before a room full of reporters, it’s safe to say he’ll be grilled about his job status and job security. He’ll need to be ready to answer tough questions about how the issues that doomed the 2023 season will be repaired. And he’ll need something better than simply saying he has “confidence” things will improve.