Orlando Brown Jr. feeling “great” after bye week, expects to play against 49ers

Bengals left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. was not on the field for Bengals practice on Monday, but he said that’s not a reason for concern about his availability for Sunday’s game against the 49ers.

Brown left the Bengals’ Week Six win over the Seahawks with a groin injury. He’s had a bye week to help heal and told reporters that the time off served him well, so he plans on being in the lineup to help protect Joe Burrow from the 49ers pass rush.

“I do. I feel great with an extra week of rest,” Brown said, via the team’s website. “This is just an extra day of rest for me.”

The Bengals have won three of their last four, but they head into Week Eight bringing up the rear in an AFC North that has no teams with a losing record. A healthy Brown would be a good thing for their chances of keeping pace with the rest of the division.