Packers re-sign Kristian Welch

The Packers are holding onto one of their core special teams players.

Linebacker Kristian Welch has re-signed with the team. News of the move came via the NFL’s transaction report for a busy first day of the 2024 league year.

Welch joined the Packers last year after spending three seasons with the Ravens. He did not play any defensive snaps while appearing in 14 games and he was credited with six tackles while covering kicks.

Welch played 43 games during his three seasons in Baltimore and recorded 21 tackles in those appearances.

That was the only re-signed player for the Packers on Wednesday, but the transaction report notes that they officially released linebacker De’Vondre Campbell as a post-June 1 cut.