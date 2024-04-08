Pat Freiermuth: Russell Wilson is determined to come to Pittsburgh and win playoff games

Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth had no idea he was going to be catching passes from Russell Wilson this season. But he was very happy to find out.

Freiermuth said on the Around The 412 podcast that he learned who his quarterback will be this season when his girlfriend saw the breaking news while he was sleeping.

“My girlfriend woke me up and said, ‘You guys got Russell Wilson.’ So that’s how I found out,” Freiermuth said.

Freiermuth said Wilson arranged a throwing session with the two of them and new Steelers receiver Van Jefferson, and there’s a lot of excitement about Wilson’s dedication to making the Steelers winners.

“I’m very excited for Russ to be part of the team,” he said. “I was just down there in San Diego with him working out and throwing routes. He’s been great at talking to guys and starting to build that connection, and he’s a great guy. You can tell the drive and determination that he has to win and come to Pittsburgh and win some playoff games for us. It’s great to be a part of. I think he is going to fit our culture and locker room very well.”

Freiermuth said he’s also excited about Justin Fields, who will back Wilson up.

“I’ve heard nothing bout great things about him and he’s a hell of a quarterback,” Freiermuth said of Fields.

The Steelers haven’t won a playoff game since the 2016 season, and they’re overdue to do something in the postseason. Freiermuth thinks Wilson is the quarterback who can make that happen.