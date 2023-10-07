Patriots put Christian Gonzalez on IR, Matthew Judon remains on active roster

The Patriots lost a pair of defensive players to long-term injuries last Sunday against the Cowboys and one of them was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

Cornerback Christian Gonzalez is likely to miss the rest of the season after tearing the labrum in his shoulder and the Patriots announced his move to I.R. The first-round pick was the defensive rookie of the month for September and his absence will be a big one in the New England secondary.

Edge rusher Matthew Judon had surgery on a biceps tear this week, but did not go on injured reserve Saturday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the hope is that he is back in December, so the team could still put him on I.R. in the near future and bring him back after missing four games.

The Patriots filled Gonzalez’s roster spot by activating tackle Riley Reiff from injured reserve.