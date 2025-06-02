PFT’s weekend NFL news roundup, 6/2/25 edition

We know how it works, especially in the ever-shrinking NFL slow time.

When you’re not working, you don’t check the NFL news as frequently as you do when working. Which means you possibly missed a few things this weekend.

Now that we’re all back in the saddle, and given that you’re once again spending work time checking non-work websites, here are the most interesting items from the weekend that was.

Could the Patriots be thinking about cutting receiver Stefon Diggs?

There are clues as to their options in his contract.

Bill Belichick’s North Carolina buyout has plummeted from $10 million to $1 million.

Belichick won’t be making $1 million (or whatever they were paying him) to appear on the ManningCast in 2025.

Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice faces another lawsuit from his March 2024 street-racing crash.

Who will be the odd man out in Cleveland’s five-way quarterback derby?

The Steelers have an offer on the table for linebacker T.J. Watt.

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons skipped last week’s OTAs, as the team once again drags its feet (and sees the price go up).

Giants quarterback Russell Wilson continues to have unbridled enthusiasm.

The Lions’ king is taking a page from Timon and Pumbaa.

The NFLPA is actively discussing a potential four-team European division; the union says it’s not “actively preparing” for the possible development.

Cardinals tight end Trey McBride is happy to be pushing the market higher at his position.

Commanders owner Josh Harris is making the case for a D.C. stadium deal.

Deion Sanders talks about the impact of seeing his sons attacked during the pre-draft process.

OBJ claims he “never, ever wanted to leave the Giants.” (His past words paint a very different picture.)

Aaron Rodgers vs. Justin Fields in Week 1 would make a very specific type of history.