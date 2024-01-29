Rams interviewed Ron Rivera for defensive coordinator

The Rams brought in a former NFL head coach for a meeting about their defensive coordinator vacancy.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that the team interviewed Ron Rivera over the weekend. Rivera was fired by the Commanders earlier this month after going 26-40-1 over four seasons as the head coach of the team.

The Rams need a coordinator as a result of Raheem Morris’ departure. Morris will now be the head coach of the Falcons.

Rivera was also the head coach of the Panthers for nine seasons before going to Washington, so it has been a long time since he was an assistant coach. Rivera did handle the defensive coordinator duties for the final weeks of the 2023 season after firing Jack Del Rio and he said that he enjoyed returning to those duties.

Rivera was also linked with the Eagles when they were looking for a defensive coordinator, but they have since hired Vic Fangio.