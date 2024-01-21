Report: Eagles fire defensive coordinator Sean Desai

The inevitable changes have commenced in Philadelphia.

The Eagles have fired defensive coordinator Sean Desai, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

The move was widely expected, especially after Desai lost the playcalling duties during the season, to Matt Patricia. Before that, Desai reportedly lost authority over third-down game planning.

Desai was hired to replace Jonathan Gannon, who became the head coach of the Cardinals shortly after Super Bowl LVII. Arizona’s tampering with Gannon possibly if not probably resulted in the Eagles losing out on the chance to make consultant Vic Fangio the new defensive coordinator. He accepted that same position in Miami before the Eagles knew they needed a new one.

They now need another new one. They might also need a new offensive coordinator. If, as it appears, coach Nick Sirianni will be back, it’s hard to imagine him surviving another season that results in the firing of both coordinators.